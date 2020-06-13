Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook Surigao del Norte on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake, which was felt also in Southern Leyte, struck at 6:08 a.m. at about eight kilometers northwest of San Francisco town in Surigao del Norte.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the tremor that was of tectonic origin and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was felt in the following areas:

FEATURED STORIES

Reported Intensity IV – Surigao City

Reported Intensity II – San Francisco, Southern Leyte

Instrumental Intensity III – Surigao City

No aftershocks or damage was expected from the quake, Phivolcs added.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ