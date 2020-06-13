Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook Surigao del Norte on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The earthquake, which was felt also in Southern Leyte, struck at 6:08 a.m. at about eight kilometers northwest of San Francisco town in Surigao del Norte.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the tremor that was of tectonic origin and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.
Phivolcs said that the earthquake was felt in the following areas:
- Reported Intensity IV – Surigao City
- Reported Intensity II – San Francisco, Southern Leyte
- Instrumental Intensity III – Surigao City
No aftershocks or damage was expected from the quake, Phivolcs added.
