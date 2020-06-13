Trending Now

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake jolts Surigao del Norte, Southern Leyte

Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook Surigao del Norte on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake, which was felt also in Southern Leyte, struck at 6:08 a.m. at about eight kilometers northwest of San Francisco town in Surigao del Norte.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the tremor that was of tectonic origin and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was felt in the following areas:

FEATURED STORIES

  • Reported Intensity IV – Surigao City
  • Reported Intensity II – San Francisco, Southern Leyte
  • Instrumental Intensity III – Surigao City

No aftershocks or damage was expected from the quake, Phivolcs added.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top