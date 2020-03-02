Magnitude 3.7 earthquake shakes parts of Davao del Sur, nearby provinces

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck parts of Davao del Sur on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake struck four kilometers southwest of Kiblawan town at 5:26 a.m.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.

FEATURED STORIES

The earthquake was also felt in other areas at various intensities:

Instrumental Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Instrumental Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato

No aftershocks and damage to property are expected, Phivolcs added.

GSG