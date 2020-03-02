Magnitude 3.7 earthquake shakes parts of Davao del Sur, nearby provinces

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck parts of Davao del Sur on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake struck four kilometers southwest of Kiblawan town at 5:26 a.m.
Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.
The earthquake was also felt in other areas at various intensities:
Instrumental Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani
Instrumental Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato
No aftershocks and damage to property are expected, Phivolcs added.
