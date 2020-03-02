Trending Now

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake shakes parts of Davao del Sur, nearby provinces

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck parts of Davao del Sur on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake struck four kilometers southwest of Kiblawan town at 5:26 a.m.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.

The earthquake was also felt in other areas at various intensities:

Instrumental Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Instrumental Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato

No aftershocks and damage to property are expected, Phivolcs added.

