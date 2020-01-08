Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes Tarlac

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook Tarlac in the early hours of Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake struck at 2:55 a.m. at eight kilometers northeast of Concepcion town.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 26-kilometer depth of focus.

The quake was felt at various instrumental intensities in the following areas:

Instrumental Intensity III – San Ildefonso, Bulacan

Instrumental Intensity II – Magalang, Pampanga

Instrumental Intensity I – Guagua, Pampanga

No aftershocks and damage were expected, Phivolcs added.

