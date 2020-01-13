Magnitude 3.9 volcanic quake hits Talisay, Batangas; Intensity IV felt in Tagaytay

MANILA, Philippines – The town of Talisay in Batangas was hit by a Magnitude 3.9 earthquake early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its latest bulletin.

Authorities said that the volcanic earthquake was located at a shallow depth of just six kilometers, seven kilometers northeast of Talisay.

Phivolcs said that Intensity IV was felt in Tagaytay City, while Intensity II was experienced in the Metro Manila cities of Malabon and Pasay.

Instrumental Intensity IV was also felt in Tagaytay.

Earlier, Phivolcs’s science research assistant Benz Rodriguez told DZMM that the earthquakes were still caused by the Taal Volcano’s activity. The said volcano erupted last Sunday, forcing Phivolcs to raise Alert Level 4, which means that residents within the 17-kilometer radius of Taal Volcano should evacuate.

Prior to this earthquake in Talisay, several earthquakes were also recorded in various Batangas towns, the strongest of which was in Agoncillo on Monday night officially noted as a Magnitude 4.0 tectonic movement.

