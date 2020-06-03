Magnitude 3 quake strikes Southern Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck parts of Southern Leyte at 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday (June 3).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor was traced to San Francisco town.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

FEATURED STORIES

It was felt at Intensity 3 in the towns of San Francisco and Limasawa, and Intensity 2 in Pintuyan town.

Phivolcs said it does not expect any damage or aftershocks.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ