Magnitude 3 quake strikes Southern Leyte

Magnitude 3 quake strikes Southern Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck parts of Southern Leyte at 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday (June 3).

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor was traced to San Francisco town.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in the towns of San Francisco and Limasawa, and Intensity 2 in Pintuyan town.

Phivolcs said it does not expect any damage or aftershocks.

