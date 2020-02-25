Trending Now

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Zamboanga Del Norte

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Zamboanga Del Norte on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake was recorded at 5:38 a.m.,  44 kilometers southwest of Siocon town.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a one-kilometer depth of focus.

The tremor was also felt at Instrumental Intensity I in Zamboanga City.

No aftershocks or damage are expected, Phivolcs added.

