Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Zamboanga Del Norte

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Zamboanga Del Norte on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake was recorded at 5:38 a.m., 44 kilometers southwest of Siocon town.
Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a one-kilometer depth of focus.
The tremor was also felt at Instrumental Intensity I in Zamboanga City.
No aftershocks or damage are expected, Phivolcs added.
