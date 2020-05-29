Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts Sultan Kudarat, other parts of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Sultan Kudarat on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The earthquake struck at 4:05 p.m. at 58-kilometers southwest of Palimbang.
Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin, and had a 30-kilometer depth of focus.
State seismologists said that the quake was recorded in General Santos City;Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani at Instrumental Intensity I.
No aftershocks and damage were expected, Phivolcs said.
