Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes Southern Leyte municipality

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes Southern Leyte municipality

 

Screen Shot 2020-02-13 at 11.05.56 PM.png

Source: Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Southern Leyte Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake was recorded at 9:25 p.m. and its origin was traced about 11 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Silago.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a two-kilometer depth of focus.

The seismology department added that the earthquake was recorded at Instrumental Intensity I in Palo, Leyte.

No further aftershocks or damage were expected, Phivolcs said.

