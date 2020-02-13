Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes Southern Leyte municipality

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Southern Leyte Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake was recorded at 9:25 p.m. and its origin was traced about 11 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Silago.
Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a two-kilometer depth of focus.
The seismology department added that the earthquake was recorded at Instrumental Intensity I in Palo, Leyte.
No further aftershocks or damage were expected, Phivolcs said.
