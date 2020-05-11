Magnitude 4.0 quake rocks Zamboanga del Sur town

MANILA, Philippines – The town of Dumingag in Zamboanga del Sur was hit by a shallow Magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Monday night, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
According to Phivolcs’ latest bulletin as of 10:47 p.m., the earthquake’s epicenter was 12 kilometers south off Dumingag, at a depth of four kilometers below the ground.
Intensity III was also felt in the said municipality.
No damage has been recorded as of this writing, and no aftershocks are expected.
