Magnitude 4.0 quake rocks Zamboanga del Sur town

MANILA, Philippines – The town of Dumingag in Zamboanga del Sur was hit by a shallow Magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Monday night, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

According to Phivolcs’ latest bulletin as of 10:47 p.m., the earthquake’s epicenter was 12 kilometers south off Dumingag, at a depth of four kilometers below the ground.

Intensity III was also felt in the said municipality.

No damage has been recorded as of this writing, and no aftershocks are expected.

