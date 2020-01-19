Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Batangas

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked Batangas Sunday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
In a bulletin issued by Phivolcs, the temblor reportedly hit 5 kilometers southwest of Mabini town in Batangas at 8:59 p.m.
The quake was of tectonic origin and had a depth of 12 kilometers.
It was felt at Instrumental Intensity I in Tagaytay City.
According to Phivolcs, no aftershocks or damage are expected.
Since its phreatic eruption on Jan. 12, the Taal Volcano has been in a state of unrest.
It remains on Alert Level 4 and volcanic quakes have been recorded continuously.
