Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked Davao Occidental on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 9:34 a.m. at 423 kilometers southeast of Sarangani.

The tremor was of tectonic origin and had a 31-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage was expected, Phivolcs said.

