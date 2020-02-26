Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks Tawi-Tawi

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked Tawi-Tawi Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake struck at 11:03 p.m. at 356 kilometers southeast of South Ubian.

Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 311-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage was expected, Phivolcs added.

