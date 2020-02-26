Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks Tawi-Tawi

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked Tawi-Tawi Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The quake struck at 11:03 p.m. at 356 kilometers southeast of South Ubian.
Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 311-kilometer depth of focus.
FEATURED STORIES
No aftershocks or damage was expected, Phivolcs added.
/atm
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.