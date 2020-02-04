Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes parts of Pangasinan

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck parts of Pangasinan on Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake struck at 5:44 a.m., 85 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Agno.
Phivolcs said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 17-kilometer depth of focus.
No further aftershocks or damage are expected, Phivolcs added.
