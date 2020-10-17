Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes Iloilo town

MANILA, Philippines —A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck town of San Joaquin town in Iloilo on Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
In an initial earthquake bulletin, state seismologists said the tremor hit 15 kilometers (kms) southwest of San Joaquin at 8:57 p.m.
The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of five kms.
Phivolcs said the earthquake was felt at Intensity I in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.
State seismologists added that no aftershocks are to be expected from the earthquake.
/MUF
