Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits parts of Davao Occidental

phivolcs.dost.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck off Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday morning.

Information from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology showed that the tectonic earthquake was recorded 400 kilometers southeast of the town at 5:53 a.m.

The quake had a depth of focus of 10 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

No intensity was reported due to the tremor.

No damage or aftershocks are also expected from the quake, added Phivolcs.

