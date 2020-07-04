Magnitude 4.3 quake hits off Negros Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck off Negros Occidental at dawn Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The 5:17 a.m. tremor centered 143 kilometers southwest of Sipalay City.

It was of tectonic origin and had a 30-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage was expected, Phivolcs said.

