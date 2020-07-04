Trending Now

Magnitude 4.3 quake hits off Negros Occidental

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Magnitude 4.3 quake hits off Negros Occidental

Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck off Negros Occidental at dawn Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The 5:17 a.m. tremor centered 143 kilometers southwest of Sipalay City.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was of tectonic origin and had a 30-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage was expected, Phivolcs said.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top