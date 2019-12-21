Magnitude 4.4 quake hits Kiblawan, Davao del Sur
MANILA, Philippines — Almost a week after a devasting magnitude 6.9 earthquake, a “shallow” magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Davao del Sur on Saturday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
Phivolcs said the quake occurred at 6:53 p.m., with the epicenter located 4 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan town, Davao del Sur.
The quake was of tectonic origin and had a depth of 1 kilometer.
Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:
- Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
- Intensity II – Tupi, South Cotabato
- Intensity I – Kidapawan City; Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City
Phivolcs said no aftershocks and damage were expected following the quake.
On Dec. 15, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Davao del Sur and adjacent provinces, killing 12 persons and displacing more than 30,000 families.
