Magnitude 4.4 quake hits Kiblawan, Davao del Sur

| December 21, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments
Phivolcs map magnitude 4.4 quake in Davao del Sur

The epicenter of the quake was located 4 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan town, Davao del Sur.  (Image from Phivolcs)

MANILA, Philippines — Almost a week after a devasting magnitude 6.9 earthquake, a “shallow” magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Davao del Sur on Saturday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Phivolcs said the quake occurred at 6:53 p.m., with the epicenter located 4 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan town, Davao del Sur.

The quake was of tectonic origin and had a depth of 1 kilometer.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

  • Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
  • Intensity II – Tupi, South Cotabato
  • Intensity I – Kidapawan City; Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City

Phivolcs said no aftershocks and damage were expected following the quake.

On Dec. 15, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Davao del Sur and adjacent provinces, killing 12 persons and displacing more than 30,000 families.

