Magnitude 4.4 quake shakes Surigao del Sur

Photo from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Surigao del Sur on Saturday night, state seismologists said.

In a report, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor jolted 75 kilometers northeast of Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 7:33 p.m.

The quake of tectonic origin had a depth of four kilometers. Aftershocks are not expected after the quake.

The earthquake is an aftershock of the magnitude 5.7 tremor that hit the similar town on Sept. 21.

