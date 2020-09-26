Magnitude 4.4 quake shakes Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Surigao del Sur on Saturday night, state seismologists said.
In a report, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor jolted 75 kilometers northeast of Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 7:33 p.m.
The quake of tectonic origin had a depth of four kilometers. Aftershocks are not expected after the quake.
The earthquake is an aftershock of the magnitude 5.7 tremor that hit the similar town on Sept. 21.
