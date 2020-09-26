Magnitude 4.4 quake shakes Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Surigao del Sur on Saturday night, state seismologists said.

In a report, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor jolted 75 kilometers northeast of Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 7:33 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake of tectonic origin had a depth of four kilometers. Aftershocks are not expected after the quake.

The earthquake is an aftershock of the magnitude 5.7 tremor that hit the similar town on Sept. 21.

FEATURED STORIES

CFC

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>