Trending Now

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits Northern Samar

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits Northern Samar

Photo from Phivolcs website

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck on Saturday afternoon, state seismologists said.

A report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) showed that the tremor hit at 5:01 p.m., 15 kilometers northeast of Mapanas, Northern Samar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake of tectonic origin had 34 kilometers depth of focus, Phivolcs said.

No aftershocks or damage are expected from the temblor, state seismologists also noted.

FEATURED STORIES

KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top