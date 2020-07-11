Magnitude 4.5 quake hits Northern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck on Saturday afternoon, state seismologists said.
A report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) showed that the tremor hit at 5:01 p.m., 15 kilometers northeast of Mapanas, Northern Samar.
ADVERTISEMENT
The quake of tectonic origin had 34 kilometers depth of focus, Phivolcs said.
No aftershocks or damage are expected from the temblor, state seismologists also noted.
FEATURED STORIES
KGA
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.