Magnitude 4.5 quake hits Northern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck on Saturday afternoon, state seismologists said.

A report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) showed that the tremor hit at 5:01 p.m., 15 kilometers northeast of Mapanas, Northern Samar.

The quake of tectonic origin had 34 kilometers depth of focus, Phivolcs said.

No aftershocks or damage are expected from the temblor, state seismologists also noted.

