A magnitude 4.5 quake hit Cortes, Surigao Del Sur on Tuesday evening, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Philvocs recorded Intensity 1 from City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte at 8:59 p.m.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks or damage was expected after the quake that was described as tectonic in origin.