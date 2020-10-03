Trending Now

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks Occidental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked Occidental Mindoro on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck 19 kilometers northwest of Abra de Ilog town at 1:03 p.m.

The tremor was of tectonic origin and had a 123 -kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage was expected, Phivolcs said.

