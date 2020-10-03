Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Tarlac, nearby areas

MANILA, Philippines —A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Tarlac and nearby areas on Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
Based on the initial Phivolcs bulletin, tremor hit 5 kilometers southwest of Camiling, Tarlac at 10:15 p.m.
The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 11 km.
The earthquake was felt at various reported intensities in the following areas:
- Intensity IV – Villasis, Pangasinan
- Intensity II – Quezon City
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity II – Cabanatuan City
- Intensity I – San Jose, Nueva Ecija
State seismologists assured the public that no aftershocks and damage were expected from the earthquake.
