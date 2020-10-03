Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Tarlac, nearby areas

MANILA, Philippines —A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Tarlac and nearby areas on Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Based on the initial Phivolcs bulletin, tremor hit 5 kilometers southwest of Camiling, Tarlac at 10:15 p.m.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 11 km.

The earthquake was felt at various reported intensities in the following areas:

Intensity IV – Villasis, Pangasinan

Intensity II – Quezon City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Cabanatuan City

Intensity I – San Jose, Nueva Ecija

State seismologists assured the public that no aftershocks and damage were expected from the earthquake.

