Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Tarlac, nearby areas

thumbnail
admin

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Tarlac, nearby areas

Image from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines —A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Tarlac and nearby areas on Saturday night,  the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Based on the initial Phivolcs bulletin, tremor hit 5 kilometers southwest of Camiling, Tarlac at 10:15 p.m.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 11 km.

The earthquake was felt at various reported intensities in the following areas:

  • Intensity IV – Villasis, Pangasinan
  • Intensity II – Quezon City

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity II – Cabanatuan City
  • Intensity I – San Jose, Nueva Ecija

State seismologists assured the public that no aftershocks and damage were expected from the earthquake.

[atm]

