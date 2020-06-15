Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off Zamboanga Del Norte town

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte on Monday morning.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake was recorded at 6:29 a.m. and 35 kilometers northwest of Siocon.
The tremor of tectonic origin had a depth of focus of 25 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.
It was felt at Intensity IV in Zamboanga City.
FEATURED STORIES
No damage or aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs added.
RELATED STORIES:
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Zamboanga Del Norte
Magnitude 4.9 quake rattles parts of Zamboanga, Basilan
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.