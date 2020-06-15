Trending Now

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off Zamboanga Del Norte town

admin

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off Zamboanga Del Norte town

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte on Monday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake was recorded at 6:29 a.m. and 35 kilometers northwest of Siocon.

The tremor of tectonic origin had a depth of focus of 25 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

It was felt at Intensity IV in Zamboanga City.

No damage or aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs added.

