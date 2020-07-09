Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits Davao Del Sur town

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck parts of Davao Del Sur early Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The tectonic earthquake struck at 2:51 a.m., kilometers southeast of Kiblawan town.
The tremor had a depth of 16 kilometers.
Instrumental intensity III was recorded in Kidapawan City, Koronadal City, Tupi in South Cotabato, and Malungon in Sarangani.
Instrumental intensity II was recorded in Alabel, Sarangani, while instrumental intensity I was recorded in General Santos City.
No damage and aftershocks are expected from the quake, according to Phivolcs.
