Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles Babuyan Island

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook Babuyan Island in Calayan, Cagayan on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 8:49 a.m. at 49 kilometers northeast of Babuyan Island.

The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 15-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage was expected from the earthquake, Phivolcs said.

