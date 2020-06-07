Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Surigao Del Sur on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The earthquake struck at 10:09 p.m. at 41 km northeast of Bayabas town.
The earthquake was of tectonic origin and had a 15-km depth of focus.
FEATURED STORIES
No aftershocks or damage were expected, Phivolcs added.
/atm
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.