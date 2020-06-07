Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Surigao del Sur

Trending Now

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Surigao Del Sur on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 10:09 p.m. at 41 km northeast of Bayabas town.

The earthquake was of tectonic origin and had a 15-km depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage were expected, Phivolcs added.

