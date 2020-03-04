Magnitude 4.7 quake rattles parts of Zamboanga, Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook this city Tuesday evening, rousing many residents from their sleep.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the temblor was recorded at 10:55 p.m.
The earthquake’s epicenter was traced 21 kilometers northwest of Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.
Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 34 kilometers.
FEATURED STORIES
No damage to infrastructure and aftershocks are expected.
The tremor was also felt in Isabela City, Basilan and in some parts of Zamboanga Sibugay province.
GSG
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.