Magnitude 4.7 quake rattles parts of Zamboanga, Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook this city Tuesday evening, rousing many residents from their sleep.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the temblor was recorded at 10:55 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was traced 21 kilometers northwest of Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Phivolcs said the quake was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 34 kilometers.

No damage to infrastructure and aftershocks are expected.

The tremor was also felt in Isabela City, Basilan and in some parts of Zamboanga Sibugay province.

