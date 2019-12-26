HomeTopNews Philippines

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits San Enrique, Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit San Enrique, Iloilo on Thursday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The earthquake, located at seven kilometers southeast of San Enrique, struck at 8:19 p.m. and had a depth of focus of 14 kilometers.

Intensity IV was recorded at Tapaz, Capiz, Passi City and Dingle in Iloilo due to the tremblor.

Intensity III, meanwhile, was recorded in Iloilo City, and Bacolod City and La Carlota City in Negros Occidental, while intensity II was recorded in President Roxas, Capiz.

