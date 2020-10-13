Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Phivolcs said the quake occurred at 2:49 p.m., with the epicenter located 25 kilometers northeast of Hernani, Eastern Samar.

The tremor was of tectonic origin and had a depth of 48 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Hernani, while intensity 3 was felt in Llorente, Eastern Samar. Meanwhile, Intensity 2 was felt in Catbalogan City, La Paz, Julita, Dagami, Tanauan, Dulag, and Barugo in Leyte.

The state seismologists said no aftershocks and damage were expected following the quake. [ac]

