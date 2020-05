A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Davao Occidental on Monday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs recorded the epicenter of the tremor at 278 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town at 9:36 p.m.

The tectonic quake had a depth of 83 kms from the surface.

No intensity was recorded.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting damage and aftershocks.