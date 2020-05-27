Magnitude 4 quake hits Davao del Sur

BANSALAN, Davao del Sur–A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the province of Davao del Sur early on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake struck at 2:10 a.m. southwest of Kiblawan town at a depth of 15 kilometers.

Phivolcs said the tremor was tectonic in origin and was felt at Instrumental Intensity II in Malungon, Sarangani province.

The state seismic bureau said no aftershock or damage was to be expected.

Phivocs bulletin also reported mild tremors with magnitude ranging from 2.1 to 2.8 following the quake until 3:44 a.m.

