Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the waters off Davao Oriental on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 10:11 a.m. at 136 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso.

The tremor was of tectonic origin and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was also recorded at Instrumental Intensity I in Malungon, Sarangani

While no damage may be expected from the earthquake, Phivolcs cautioned residents that aftershocks are likely.

