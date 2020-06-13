Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the waters off Davao Oriental on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The earthquake struck at 10:11 a.m. at 136 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso.
The tremor was of tectonic origin and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.
Phivolcs said that the earthquake was also recorded at Instrumental Intensity I in Malungon, Sarangani
While no damage may be expected from the earthquake, Phivolcs cautioned residents that aftershocks are likely.
