Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Sarangani seas; intensities recorded — Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines – A Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit the waters off Sarangani province in Mindanao on Wednesday night, with Intensity III recorded in its Glan town.

The latest bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was located 96 kilometers southeast of Sarangani, at a depth of 73 kilometers below the ground.

Intensity II was also recorded in General Santos City, Davao City, and Malapatan and Alabel towns in Sarangani. Instrumental Intensities were also noted in Malugon, Sarangani (Intensity III), in Alabel (Intensity III), and in Kiamba, General Santos City, and Tupi in South Cotabato (Intensity II).

Damage to properties is not expected as of now but state seismologists say that aftershocks may occur.

TAGS: Alabel, Davao City, Earthquake, General Santos City, Glan town, Intensity III, Kiamba, Magnitude 5.0, Malapatan, Malugon, Mindanao, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Philippine news updates, Phivolcs, Sarangani province, South Cotabato, Tupi
