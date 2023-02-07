Trending Now

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Camarines Norte, aftershocks expected

TopNews
admin

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Camarines Norte, aftershocks expected

Map from Phivolcs STORY: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Camarines Norte, aftershocks expected

Map from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Camarines Norte on Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs warns of possible aftershocks but expects no damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake happened at 9:46 p.m., its epicenter at 15 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island, in Vinzons town in Camarines Norte.

Intensity V was felt in Mercedes, Camarines Norte. This is classified by Phivolcs as “strong” and “generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors.”

FEATURED STORIES

Phivolcs reported the following Intensities:

  • Intensity V – Mercedes in Camarines Norte
  • Intensity IV – Daet in Camarines Norte
  • Intensity III – Ragay in Camarines Sur
  • Intensity II – Tabaco in Albay; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Guinayangan and Polillo in Quezon
  • Intensity I – Legazpi City in Albay; Lopez, Gumaca, Mulanay, and Mauban in Quezon

The tectonic earthquake’s depth of focus was 1 kilometer.

RELATED STORY

Earthquake preparedness saves lives: What to do

ATM
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top