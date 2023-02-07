Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Camarines Norte, aftershocks expected

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Camarines Norte on Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs warns of possible aftershocks but expects no damage.

The quake happened at 9:46 p.m., its epicenter at 15 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island, in Vinzons town in Camarines Norte.

Intensity V was felt in Mercedes, Camarines Norte. This is classified by Phivolcs as “strong” and “generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors.”

Phivolcs reported the following Intensities:

Intensity V – Mercedes in Camarines Norte

Intensity IV – Daet in Camarines Norte

Intensity III – Ragay in Camarines Sur

Intensity II – Tabaco in Albay; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Guinayangan and Polillo in Quezon

Intensity I – Legazpi City in Albay; Lopez, Gumaca, Mulanay, and Mauban in Quezon

The tectonic earthquake’s depth of focus was 1 kilometer.

