Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Surigao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Bayabas, Surigao del Sur on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The earthquake struck 99 kilometers northeast of the town at 6:19 a.m.

It had a depth of focus of 24 kilometers. Aftershocks are expected.

Phivolcs said it is an aftershock of the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that hit the town on Monday.

