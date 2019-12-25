Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off Sarangani, Davao Occidental
December 25, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments|
MANILA, Philippines â€” A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off Sarangani, Davao Occidental in the early hours of Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The offshore quake occurred at 12:56 a.m. at 193 kilometers southeast of Sarangani.
Phivolcs said that the quake was of tectonic in origin, and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.
While no damage was recorded, Phivolcs said that aftershocks could be expected.
