HomeTopNews Philippines

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off Sarangani, Davao Occidental

| December 25, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines â€” A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off Sarangani, Davao Occidental in the early hours of Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The offshore quake occurred at 12:56 a.m. at 193 kilometers southeast of Sarangani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phivolcs said that the quake was of tectonic in origin, and had a 10-kilometer depth of focus.

While no damage was recorded, Phivolcs said that aftershocks could be expected.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com