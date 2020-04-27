Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Davao Occidental town

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental on Monday.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake of tectonic origin struck at 164 kilometers southeast of the town at 7:48 a.m.
It had a depth of focus of 64 kilometers and was felt at Instrumental intensity I in Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani.
No aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs.
