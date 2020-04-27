Trending Now

Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Davao Occidental town

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Davao Occidental town

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental on Monday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake of tectonic origin struck at 164 kilometers southeast of the town at 7:48 a.m.

It had a depth of focus of 64 kilometers and was felt at Instrumental intensity I in Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani.

No aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs.

RELATED STORIES

GSG
ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top