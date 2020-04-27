Magnitude 5.2 quake hits Davao Occidental town

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake of tectonic origin struck at 164 kilometers southeast of the town at 7:48 a.m.

It had a depth of focus of 64 kilometers and was felt at Instrumental intensity I in Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani.

No aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs.

