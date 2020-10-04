Trending Now

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Occidental Mindoro

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Occidental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro quake mapOccidental Mindoro quake map

Image from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Occidental Mindoro at 2: 16 a.m. on Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The epicenter was located 17 km northeast of Looc at a depth of 122 km.

The quake had a reported intensity of 2 in Makati and Quezon City

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

  • Intensity 4 – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
  • Intensity 3 – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

Phivolcs warned of aftershocks but did not expect any damage reports.

