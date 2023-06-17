Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Calayan, Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY—A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Calayan, Cagayan at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs reported that the earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 53 kilometers.
Its epicenter was traced 10 kilometers northwest of Dalupiri Island.
The earthquake was felt at Intensity IV in Burgos, Ilocos Norte and Calayan, Cagayan; Intensity III in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte; and Intensity II in the City of Laoag.
It was likewise measured at Instrumental Intensity IV in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Instrumental Intensity III in the City of Laoag and Aparri, Cagayan; Instrumental Intensity II in Batac, Ilocos Norte and Gonzaga and Peñablanca in Cagayan and Instrumental Intensity I in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.
Calayan resident Jeo Robert Arirao, Dadao village councilor, said in a private message with Inquirer that no damage was reported, although aftershocks were felt.
