Magnitude 5.6 quake rocks Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental on Saturday evening, state seismologists said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its initial earthquake bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor was spotted at 211 km southeast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 9:06 p.m.

The quake, which had a depth of 68 km, was of tectonic in origin.

FEATURED STORIES

The tremor was felt as Intensity I in Alabel, Malungon and Kiamba in Sarangani and Tupi in South Cotabato.

No aftershocks and damage are expected from the quake.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ