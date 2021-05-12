Magnitude 5.8 quake rocks Occidental Mindoro, tremor felt in parts of Metro Manila

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Tectonic in origin, the quake’s epicenter at 9:09 a.m. was 11 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Abra de Ilog.

Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told The Manila Times that it had a depth of 110kms.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in Calatagan, Batangas (Intensity 5); Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro (Intensity 4) while Intensity 3 in Carmona and Tagaytay City, Cavite; Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Phivolcs said Intensity 2 was recorded in Calumpit, Marilao and Plaridel, Bulacan; Las Piñas City, Malabon City, Marikina City, Pasig City and Quezon City, Metro Manila; Dolores, Gumaca and Mulanay, Quezon Province; and Olongapo City, Zambales while Intensity I in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, Pampanga; Infanta, Lopez and Polillo, Quezon Province.

Though aftershocks are possible, damage is not expected, it said.

“There is also no tsunami threat,” Solidum said.