Magnitude 6.0 earthquake recorded off Masbate

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck 10 km southwest of Batuan in Masbate at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following are the reported intensities:

Intensity VII – Masbate City in Masbate

Intensity V – Dimasalang in San Fernando and Uson in Masbate

Intensity IV – Legazpi in Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros, and Pio V. Corpuz in Masbate; Irosin and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon

Intensity III – Daraga in Albay

The following are the instrumental intensities:

FEATURED STORIES

Intensity VI – Masbate City in Masbate

Intensity IV – Bulusan and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon; Bogo City in Cebu

Intensity III – Legazpi City and Tabaco City in Albay; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Bago City in Negros Occidental; Alangalang, Calubian, Isabel, Kananga, and Palo in Leyte; Ormoc City and Rosario in Northern Samar

Intensity II – Gumaca in Quezon; Daet in Camarines Norte; Ragay in Camarines Sur; Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon; Malinao, in Aklan; Jamindan and Tapaz in Capiz; Argao in Cebu; Can-Avid in Eastern Samar; Abuyog and Dulag in Leyte; San Roque in Northern Samar

Intensity I – Lopez, Mulanay, and Polillo in Quezon; Boac in Marinduque; Pandan in Antique; La Carlota City in Negros Occidental; Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte

ATM

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>