Magnitude 6.0 earthquake recorded off Masbate

Masbate earthquake map. STORY: Magnitude 6.0 earthquake recorded off Masbate

Map from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck 10 km southwest of Batuan in Masbate at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The following are the reported intensities:

  • Intensity VII – Masbate City in Masbate
  • Intensity V – Dimasalang in  San Fernando and Uson in Masbate
  • Intensity IV – Legazpi in Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros, and Pio V. Corpuz in Masbate; Irosin and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon
  • Intensity III – Daraga in Albay

The following are the instrumental intensities:

  • Intensity VI – Masbate City in Masbate
  • Intensity IV – Bulusan and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon; Bogo City in Cebu
  • Intensity III – Legazpi City and Tabaco City in Albay; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Bago City in Negros Occidental; Alangalang, Calubian, Isabel, Kananga, and Palo in Leyte; Ormoc City and Rosario in Northern Samar
  • Intensity II – Gumaca in Quezon; Daet in Camarines Norte; Ragay in Camarines Sur; Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon; Malinao, in Aklan; Jamindan and Tapaz in Capiz; Argao in Cebu; Can-Avid in Eastern Samar; Abuyog and Dulag in Leyte; San Roque in Northern Samar
  • Intensity I – Lopez, Mulanay, and Polillo in Quezon; Boac in Marinduque; Pandan in Antique; La Carlota City in Negros Occidental; Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte
