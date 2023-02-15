Magnitude 6.0 earthquake recorded off Masbate

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck 10 km southwest of Batuan in Masbate at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The epicenter of the tectonic earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.
The following are the reported intensities:
- Intensity VII – Masbate City in Masbate
- Intensity V – Dimasalang in San Fernando and Uson in Masbate
- Intensity IV – Legazpi in Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros, and Pio V. Corpuz in Masbate; Irosin and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon
- Intensity III – Daraga in Albay
The following are the instrumental intensities:
- Intensity VI – Masbate City in Masbate
- Intensity IV – Bulusan and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon; Bogo City in Cebu
- Intensity III – Legazpi City and Tabaco City in Albay; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Bago City in Negros Occidental; Alangalang, Calubian, Isabel, Kananga, and Palo in Leyte; Ormoc City and Rosario in Northern Samar
- Intensity II – Gumaca in Quezon; Daet in Camarines Norte; Ragay in Camarines Sur; Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon; Malinao, in Aklan; Jamindan and Tapaz in Capiz; Argao in Cebu; Can-Avid in Eastern Samar; Abuyog and Dulag in Leyte; San Roque in Northern Samar
- Intensity I – Lopez, Mulanay, and Polillo in Quezon; Boac in Marinduque; Pandan in Antique; La Carlota City in Negros Occidental; Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte
