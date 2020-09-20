Trending Now

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Surigao Del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake, followed by a weaker one  few minutes apart jolted Surigao Del Sur on Monday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake struck 66 kilometers northeast of Bayabas town at 6:13 a.m.

It had a depth of focus of 77 km.

 

The temblor was felt at instrumental intensity I in Surigao City and Gingoog City, according to Phivolcs. 

 

Aftershocks are expected from this stronger quake.

 

A few minutes after, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 93 km northeast of Bayabas town at 6:21 a.m.

 

It had a depth of focus of 8 km.

 

Phivolcs said the second earthquake is an aftershock of the stronger earthquake earlier recorded in the province. 

 

gsg 

