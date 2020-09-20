Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Surigao Del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake, followed by a weaker one few minutes apart jolted Surigao Del Sur on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake struck 66 kilometers northeast of Bayabas town at 6:13 a.m.

FEATURED STORIES

It had a depth of focus of 77 km.

The temblor was felt at instrumental intensity I in Surigao City and Gingoog City, according to Phivolcs.

Aftershocks are expected from this stronger quake.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few minutes after, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 93 km northeast of Bayabas town at 6:21 a.m.

It had a depth of focus of 8 km.

Phivolcs said the second earthquake is an aftershock of the stronger earthquake earlier recorded in the province.

RELATED STORIES:

5.8 magnitude quake strikes Surigao del Sur

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Surigao del Sur

gsg

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>