Trending Now

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Calatagan, Batangas; tremor felt in Metro Manila – Phivolcs

TopNews
admin

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Calatagan, Batangas; tremor felt in Metro Manila – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Calatagan, Batangas was the epicenter of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake early Thursday morning that was felt in portions of Metro Manila, according to state seismologists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tectonic tremor, which occurred at 10:19 a.m. four kilometers southwest of the said area, had a depth of 103 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said Intensity IV was reported in Quezon City.

FEATURED STORIES

Aftershocks and damage are expected due to the temblor, according to Phivolcs.

This is a developing story.

JMS/abc
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top