Magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Calatagan, Batangas; tremor felt in Metro Manila – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Calatagan, Batangas was the epicenter of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake early Thursday morning that was felt in portions of Metro Manila, according to state seismologists.
The tectonic tremor, which occurred at 10:19 a.m. four kilometers southwest of the said area, had a depth of 103 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs said Intensity IV was reported in Quezon City.
Aftershocks and damage are expected due to the temblor, according to Phivolcs.
This is a developing story.
