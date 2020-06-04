Trending Now

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Davao Oriental

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temblor hit 172 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso at 4:50 p.m., June 4.

According to Phivolcs, the quake was of tectonic origin and had a 134-kilometer depth of focus.

FEATURED STORIES

Phivolcs also said the tremor was felt in other areas at various intensities:

Reported Intensity III – Kiamba, Sarangani

Reported Intensity II – General Santos City

Instrumental Intensity III – Kiamba & Malungon, Sarangani

Instrumental Intensity II – Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Koronodal City

While no damage may be expected from the earthquake, Phivolcs cautioned residents that aftershocks are likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top