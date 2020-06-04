Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The temblor hit 172 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso at 4:50 p.m., June 4.
According to Phivolcs, the quake was of tectonic origin and had a 134-kilometer depth of focus.
Phivolcs also said the tremor was felt in other areas at various intensities:
Reported Intensity III – Kiamba, Sarangani
Reported Intensity II – General Santos City
Instrumental Intensity III – Kiamba & Malungon, Sarangani
Instrumental Intensity II – Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Koronodal City
While no damage may be expected from the earthquake, Phivolcs cautioned residents that aftershocks are likely.
