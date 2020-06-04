Magnitude 6.6 quake shakes Davao Oriental — Phivolcs

THE Philippine Institute Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Davao Oriental on Thursday afternoon.

The epicenter of the tremor was spotted at 172 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town at 4:50 p.m, Phivolcs said in its bulletin.

The tectonic earthquake had a depth of 134 kms from the surface.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Kiamba, Sarangani while Intensity 2 was felt in General Santos City.

Instrumental Intensities were also reported in the following areas; Intensity 3 in Malungon, Sarangani; while Intensity 2 in Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; and Koronodal City.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting damage but aftershocks were possible.