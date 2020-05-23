Magnitued 5.4 quake shakes Aurora — Phivolcs

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted a town of Aurora province on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor occurred at 10:10 a.m. at a depth of 7 kilometers in San Luis town.

Intensity 6 was recorded in Baler; Intensity 5 in the towns of San Luis, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora while Intensity 4 was recorded in the towns of Casiguran and Dingalan both in Aurora and Gabaldon and Palayan City in Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, Intensity 3 was felt in Obando, Bulacan; Villasis, Pangasinan; Paranaque City and Antipolo City, Rizal Province.

Intensity 2 was recorded in Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija; Malolos City and Plaridel both in Bulacan; Baguio City l: and in the cities of Manila, Malabon, Valenzuela, Navotas and Quezon in the national capital region.

Intensity 1 was recorded in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija and Guinayangan, Quezon province.

Also, instrumental Intensity 4 was recorded Palayan City, Nueva Ecija while instrumental Intensity 3 was felt in San Ildefonso, Bulacan; and Santiago City, Isabela.

Instrumental Intensity 2 was recorded in Cabanatuan City and San Jose City, both in Nueva Ecija; Malolos City, Bulacan; Baguio City and Navotas City.

Meanwhile, instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Guagua, Pampanga; and Marikina City, Quezon City and Malabon City in Metro Manila; Guinayangan and Mauban in Quezon Province; Iriga City, Camarines Sur and Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

Phivolcs warns of aftershocks from the tremor.