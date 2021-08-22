Magsayo knocks out Ceja in title eliminator bout

Filipino fighter Mark Magsayo kept his unblemished record intact after knocking down Julio Ceja with a vicious blow in the 10th round in their World Boxing Council (WBC) title eliminator in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (Philippine time).
Magsayo landed a pair of explosive punches that put Ceja down out completely in the 10th round to complete a comeback after a knockdown in the fifth round.
The Bohol-native Magsayo improved to 23-0, 16 KOs while Ceja dropped to 32-5-1, 28 KOs. Most importantly for Magsayo is that he’s now considered as the top prospect in the featherweight division.