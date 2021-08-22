Magsayo knocks out Ceja in title eliminator bout

Mark Magsayo (right) of the Philippines delivers a knockout punch to Julio Ceja of Mexico during the WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. AFP PHOTO Mark Magsayo (right) of the Philippines backflips as he celebrates after knocking down Julio Ceja of Mexico. AFP PHOTO Mark Magsayo (right) of the Philippines celebrates after knocking down Julio Ceja of Mexico during the WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. AFP PHOTO

Filipino fighter Mark Magsayo kept his unblemished record intact after knocking down Julio Ceja with a vicious blow in the 10th round in their World Boxing Council (WBC) title eliminator in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (Philippine time).

Magsayo landed a pair of explosive punches that put Ceja down out completely in the 10th round to complete a comeback after a knockdown in the fifth round.

The Bohol-native Magsayo improved to 23-0, 16 KOs while Ceja dropped to 32-5-1, 28 KOs. Most importantly for Magsayo is that he’s now considered as the top prospect in the featherweight division.