Maguindanao councilor slain in daylight ambush

COTABATO CITY –– A town councilor was shot dead in an ambush by unidentified gunmen along the borders of Guindulungan and Talayan towns of Maguindanao early Monday morning, police said.

Morsid Lauban, a councilor of Guindulungan town of Maguindanao, was onboard his black Toyota pick-up truck on his way to the municipal hall for the flag-raising ceremony when ambushed by his attackers, the Guindulungan town police reported to Maguindanao police director Col. Arnold Santiago.

The councilor died on the spot, while two of his companions, whose identity the police refused to disclose for security reasons, were injured.

Town officials, including Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang Jr., have condemned the incident and called on the police to arrest the persons behind the ambush.

Roadblocks were immediately set up around the town after the incident.

