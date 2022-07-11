Maguindanao education exec slain in gun attack

TACURONG CITY, Sultan Kudarat, Philippines – An education official was shot dead by unidentified gunmen right in his home in President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat on Sunday, July 10.

Maguid Mangudadatu, 63, schools district supervisor for Central Buluan in Buluan town of Maguindanao, died of multiple gunshot wounds from a ,45-caliber pistol, according to Lt. Godofredo Tupaz, President Quirino town deputy police chief.

Initial investigation showed that Mangudadatu just arrived in his home, parked his vehicle, and went inside his residential compound in Purok Kamias, Barangay Poblacion at 4:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman barged inside and shot him.

Tupaz said the police had already launched a manhunt on Monday to track down the suspect.

—EDWIN O. FERNANDEZ

